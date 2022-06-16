In Ghana salaries are spent on food, transportation and rent — Kafui Dey

Kafui Dey, broadcast journalist.

A broadcast journalist and host of GTV's Breakfast Show, Kafui Dey, has described how salaries of Ghanaian workers are used especially those in Accra.

He said nowadays salaries are being spent on transportation, food, and house rent.

He made this assertion in a Twitter post on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 sighted by this portal.

“The salaries/any money earned by most young people in Ghana and Accra especially is spent on food, transportation, and rent. Not sustainable,” his tweet reads.

This comes after the prices of goods in Ghana, particularly in the capital, Accra, have been rising steadily with items such as Kenkey, which used to be sold for Ghc2 or less a few months ago, now selling at Ghc4 or more in a number of areas.

Transportation fares have been rising due to the constant hikes in fuel prices.

The latest press release by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC), explains what is accounting for the anticipated price hikes.

“Current Crude prices are at $124.96/barrel, resulting in processed Petroleum Products of $1,451.25/MT of petrol and $1,289.97/MT for diesel, coupled with further depreciation of the exchange rate of $1:GH¢8.0483 and the government’s applicable tax rebate of 15 pesewas per litre still in place till the end of June 2022.”