Akatsi South Robbery: Torgbi Katsekpor IV wants urgent security for Ayitikope residents

Torgbi Katsekpor IV, Dufia of Ayitikope in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region has called on the Ghana Police Service led by lnspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare to as a matter of urgency deploy more security to the residents of Ayitikope.

Togbi Katsekpor IV, in an exclusive interview with Evans Worlanyo Ameamu of ModernGhana News said he will be meeting with the unit committee members, Assembly member and the leadership of Ayitikope township to see the way forward to address the rampant robbery attacks on the residents.

He noted that they will be sending a letter to the security agencies to boost security in the town.

"I can't just sit and watch my own people robbed and kill by unknown assailants just like that," he stated.

He said this on Wednesday June 15 after some unknown gunmen invaded and robbed Makafui and Sons Lotto Company at Ayitikope and took away huge sum of money on Monday June 12,2022.

Many workers sustained various degrees of injuries with some receiving treatment at hospital from the serious beatings suffered from the robber. One person was shot and killed.

He said, "just less than one year, we lost three persons in three robbery cases with Makafui and Sons Lotto Company alone been robbed two times within the period, how?"

Togbi said he is counting on police to continue their investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.

He also urged the residents of Ayitikope to keep calm and have hope in the police to bring life back to normalcy.