World Child Labor Day Commemoration

It is estimated that by close of year 2022 post Covid, about additional nine million children will be pushed into child labor bringing the total figure to 66 million girls and approximately 104 million boys worldwide, according to World Vision.

Even though boys are more likely to be engaged in child labor than girls, the figures keeps rising to the extent that one in three children in child labor are out of School. In a report captured in 2013 by the International Labor Organization indicates in its latest World Report on Child Labor that there are around 265 million working children in the World.

Although Ghana is not amongst highly rated countries with child labor issues like Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe, Eritrea, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sudan, Myanmar and Yemen it is a matter to discuss as a few issues are being recorded around the coastal and middle belt of the country.

In an event to educate and create awareness, the Department of Social Welfare in collaboration with Education Directorate of the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly in partnership with the Bonabear Foundation Ghana and Dream Africa Care Foundation Ghana have organised a community programme.

The resource persons were Madam Elizabeth Akabonbire Assistant Chief Labour officer, DOVVSU Municipal Director of Education.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Mordecai Quarshie who delivered the closing remarks said the Assembly is doing all it can to stop all forms of child labour and child abuse.

He said the Assembly had taken a decision to support girls who were raped by paying their hospital bills.

He appealed to parents to provide for their children and not to engage them in harmful child labour.

In an interview, the founder of the Bonabear Foundation Ghana Amb Bernard Kofi Bonarparte also reiterated his NGO's commitment to work hand in hand with various stakeholders in interventions through policy frameworks and advocacy in tackling child abuse. He said the core mandate of the organization is to help address the UN-SDG 3 and 17 being the reason for the partnership.

He stated that the current poverty rate amidst poor access to decent work, natural disasters like the current flooding that displaces people from their place of sbode and limited understanding of child labor issues should be addressed mainly by authorities.

According to him, the NGO is putting in various social interventions and programs to benefit the masses most especially single parents and widows with limited financial capabilities to venture into small and medium skills jobs.

The host of the years event, Teshie Presby Cluster - Aboma with other neighbor schools took part in a 2 km walk to climax the event and also create awareness within the community.