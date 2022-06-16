Lecturers at health training institutions give government 2month ultimatum to resolve poor working conditions

Lecturers at the health training institutions in Ghana have issued a two month ultimatum to Government to resolve the frequent delays in promotions and conversions, book and research allowances, low rate for research, supervision, practical and marking allowances or they will advise themselves.

The group known as ‘Nurse Educators’ Group’ (NEG) said in spite of the fact that all necessary documents to facilitate payment has been presented to the appropriate authorities, Government has refused to address their demands.

NEG indicated that, ‘’our challenges are book and research allowance, practical and marking allowance, poor working conditions, delays in promotions and conversions and uncertainty surround the migration of the health training institution s to tertiary status’’.

The Chairman for the Association, Mr Bakinam Adamu addressing 2022 annual general meeting in Sunyani on Tuesday June 14, 2022 under the theme ‘updating skills of nurses and midwives Educators towards the tertiary status, attainment of health Training Institution’’ called on the stakeholders to take note of its concerns in order not to blame them should the next academic year’s calendar experience disruptions.

‘’I want to state clearly that most of our members are unhappy about our working conditions and are running out of patience. If the MOH, COHHETTI as well as other stakeholders fail to resolve our long standing concerns before schools reopen in August, 2022, leadership may find it difficult to control our members. We therefore call on Health Training Institutions Unit, Ministry of Health and Principals to work closely with NEG to resolve these concerns in order to prevent further agitations of our members’’, Mr Bakinam Adamu warned.

According to Mr Adamu, ‘’\we as executives are ready to work peaceful when the MOH and COHHETTI continue to engage us as a major stakeholder in the management of our institutions’’.

Delivering Keynote address, Ashanti Regional Chair of the Nurses Educators Group Mr Albert Opoku urged members to upgrade themselves to become efficient, effective and competent to train modern health workers.

He said health training institutions need to retain faculty members, do thorough research and publishing, studying process of acquiring accreditation, improving library facilities, ensuring good governance as well as improving accommodations amongst staff and students.