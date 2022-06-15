A//R: Mason suffers beating of his life from Afigya Kwabre South taskforce, left to die

John Okyere, a mason in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region has been beaten mercilessly by the assembly’s taskforce and left to die.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, while he was on site working at a community called Kodie.

The assembly’s taskforce arrived in a pickup truck and instructed him to stop working.

After complying to avoid trouble, he attempted to take his tools but ended up being beaten mercilessly by the well-built men.

Below is a footage of the incident sourced from the Twitter page of 3news.

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the victim John Okyere narrated his ordeal saying; “whiles I was working at the site, some people came in a branded pick-up truck with the Assembly’s brand embossed on the left and right sides of the truck.”

The man believed to be in his 30’s continued, “They asked me to stop working so I decided to gather my tools and they restrained me from taking my own tools then they pounced on me and started beating me left right center.”

According to the victim, he luckily escaped death due to the help of some good samaritans who took him to the hospital for medical care.

John Okyere is calling on the Police to come to his aid and ensure perpetrators of the Afigya Kwabre South taskforce who handed him the beatings of his life are made to face the law.