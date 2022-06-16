Tano North MP presents 52-seater bus to Yamfo Vocational Institute

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region has presented a 52-seater bus to the Yamfo Vocational Training Institute to facilitate the movements of students outside campus.

The MP also, the Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing explained she lobbied for the bus following an appeal by the school.

Dr Prempeh pledged her commitment to ensuring that deficits in educational infrastructure in the constituency were tackled to facilitate effective teaching and learning to enhance the performance of students.

She said she was already aware of the numerous challenges confronting the school, and commended the teachers and non-teaching for their selfless services, despite the challenges.

Earlier, Dr Prempeh interacted with the school’s Parents Teachers Association (PTA) and asked the association to support the school’s infrastructure development.

Mr Philip Effah Atakorah, the Manager of the Institute expressed appreciation to the MP for her numerous support towards the growth and development of the institute.

He said a mechanised borehole constructed by the MP had greatly helped address the perennial acute water shortage in the institute but added the institute required more classrooms as well as standard workshops, tools and logistics to facilitate practical studies.