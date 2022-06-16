Seven communities in Krachi West wants breakaway to join Krachi East over neglect

Seven communities with a population of over 2000 under Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region called on Electoral Commission and Government to break away and join Krachi East Municipality.

Adakope and it's environs is predominantly fishing communities surrendered by River Oti. They are demanding to be recognized as Krachi East. The people in the geographical area are made up of Okuma, Adakope,Debume, Bator-kope,Koka-kope,Yaw Gyengyen-Akura and Kojo-Akura.

Nana Nartehbi Kudzordzi, chief of Adakope told this reporter that, authorities under Krachi West have denied them their share of infrastructural development since 1992.

He said in the past few years, the community has piled pressure on their MP to secure border with Krachi West but their proved futile.

Nana Kudzordzi said the Electoral Commission (EC) must kick-start legal processes to add them to Krachi East.

In another development, some residents told this reporter that lack of electricity in the catchment area has affected the economic and social life of the people.

They are appealing to Mr Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, government and all stakeholders to help them get their communities connected to the national grid.

They added that lack of telecommunication network hamper effective communications in the area which is making life very difficult for them. They said the situation is affecting their children's education as teachers refuse posting to the area due to lack of access to Internet to do research work and teach the children ICT.

Some community members noted that several letters were sent to madam Hellen Adwoa Ntoso, Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi West to fix their roads, connect them to the national grid, get them CHP compound since 2012 when she was Volta Regional minister has failed.

They have also vowed not to vote under Krachi West come 2024.