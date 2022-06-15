Assin Juaben: Abandoned police post turned into ‘wee’ smoking joint, place of sex

An abandoned Police post at Assin Juaben in the Central Region has now turned into a ‘weed’ smoking joint with some residents also using the post for sexual escapades.

The Police post left to rot in the bush was commissioned by former President John Dramani Mahama in November 2016.

According to residents, the post has not been utilized for some time now. Due to the inactivity, it has now been used for unspeakable things.

Checks have revealed that after its commission, the post was used for a while by Police but subsequently abandoned for unknown reasons.

A visit to the post confirms that it has now been overtaken by weeds and will soon not be sighted from afar when the weeds grow to a certain height.

Concerned residents who want those in authority to salvage the deteriorating state of the post say it is now being used for sex by some residents.

Some also say a lot of drug addicts are using the post as their ghetto to do drugs and smoke marijuana.

Residents want the Inspector General of Police to instruct some personnel to use the post. They believe if police personnel is constantly seen using the facility, nobody will dare use it for the ‘wee’ smoking and sexual activities.

Residents also say the presence of police at the post will also prevent robbery attacks from being experienced at Assin Juaben and its environs.