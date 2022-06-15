Police caution commuters, motorists to drive cautiously amid heavy downpour

15.06.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued an alert to commuters and motorists who may be driving during the heavy rains to be cautious as some places might be flooded.

It further advises that areas that are prone to flooding should be avoided.

The Police notes that patrol teams have been deployed on the roads to ensure the safety of citizens within the capital.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday, June 4, 2022, the police added that anyone who may find him or herself in any difficulty regarding flooding should contact the emergency numbers (18555, 191, or 112) for support.

