Islamic SHS protest: All 39 hospitalised students discharged from hospital, back in school

All the 39 students hospitalised as a result of the Islamic Senior High School (SHS) disturbances have been discharged from the hospital, Modernghana News can report.

On Monday, June 13, 22, some students of the school located at Abrepo in the Ashanti Region took to the streets to protest against incessant knockdowns on the school’s road.

Unfortunately, the protest ended in chaos when police personnel assigned to restore calm resorted to firing shots and using tear gas.

The fear and panic resulted in a number of students fainting with many others sustaining various injuries.

At the end of the disturbances, 39 students were admitted to various hospitals as reported by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday.

In the latest development to the story, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has disclosed that all students have now been discharged.

Addressing the school, the Minister said 22 of the students were discharged on Monday before the remaining 17 were also discharged on Tuesday.

Today, all students have joined their colleagues on campus for academic work.

During his engagement with the students, Simon Osei Mensah assured them that the necessary processes have been initiated for speed ramps to be constructed on the school’s roads to curb the knockdowns.