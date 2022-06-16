Kufour, Chief Imam mark Green Ghana Day in Gomoa Central District

Former President John Agyekum Kufour and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Professor Osman Nuhu Sharubutu last Friday defied the heavy rains to join the Chiefs and people of the Gomoa Central District to celebrate the Green Ghana Day at Gomoa Nsuem.

They stressed the need for every Ghanaian to join the Green Ghana campaign aimed at fighting global warming due to climate change.

Former President Kufuor observed with concern how natural resources God created under the sun to protect mankind were being destroyed without thinking about its consequences.

He therefore urged Ghanaians to embrace the Green Ghana policy introduced by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government to reduce environmental related issues.

The Central Regional Minister, Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan tasked Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to ensure that the region achieve its target of planting over 1.6 million trees by the end of the year.

The Regional Minister disclosed that the Regional Coordinating Council was poised to ensure that Green Ghana programme becomes sustainabile adding there were enough tree seedlings to be planted in every corner of the region.

"As it has been said 'When the Last Tree Dies, the Last Person Dies', it therefore behoves on us as Ghanaians to plant more trees. We were able to achieve our last year's target of Four Hundred Thousand (400,000) seedlings and we are going to plant more than our set target.

"I want to task MMDCEs to take tree planting exercise seriously in their areas. Monitoring team are there monitoring every activity relating to Tree Planting," she stated.

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hon. Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson also disclosed that trees play important role in the survival of mankind in the provision of oxygen.

She therefore urged the fishing communities to take the Green Ghana exercise seriously by planting more trees along the coastline.

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon Naana Eyiah commended the Chief Executive Office (CEO) of Richie Plantation and R&B Farms, Mr. Richard Ekow Quansah for single handedly supporting farmers in the Gomoa Central Constituency and beyond with thousands of different types of seedlings freely long before the introduction of the Green Ghana Project.

She assured that she would work hand in hand with DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo to ensure that every tree planted survives.

The Chief Executive Officer of Richie Plantation and R & B Farms, Mr. Richard Ekow Quansah expressed his gratitude to the former President and the National Chief Imam for gracing the Green Ghana Day in the Gomoa Central District.

"One of my priorities after returning from Germany was to plant trees. In collaboration with the Forestry Commission, I planted 1 Million seedlings in the then Brong Ahafo Region for the Government, that pave the way for me to involve myself in the HIPC plantation introduced by Former President John Agyekum Kufour.

"Later Anglogold Ashanti contacted me for reforestation project. I did it for 8 solid years to revamp the top soil before I started over 7 acres of land for tree plantation. I have been on the 'war' front to ensure sustainability of Ghana's Afforestation project.

"Since then I have been in the tree planting industry. This year's target of planting over 20 million trees by the end of the years is even too small. I have nursed over 20 million seedlings and are being planted in my plantation.

"I have supplied free seedlings including Oil Palm and Coconut to various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies for distribution to farmers. Am sure by the end of the year, we will be able to plant over 30 million seedlings. It is an ongoing project so let all put our hands together to fight climate change which is becoming a health hazard apart from its consequences on the economy," Mr. Richard Ekow Quansah noted.

Earlier in the day, the Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo led staff of the Assembly to plant different species of seedlings at the site of they ongoing 'Agenda 111 District Hospital at Gomoa Afransi.

He ask joined the Chiefs and People of Gomoa Abonyi to plant similar species of seedlings to mark the Green Ghana Day.

Chief of Gomoa Abonyi, Nana Osuan Asare VI lauded His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government for the introduction of the Green Ghana Project.