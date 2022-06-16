6-year old pupil burnt to ashes at Sefwi Domeabra

A 6-year-old pupil has been burnt to ashes at Sefwi Domeabra in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

The sad news happened after fire razed down a dormitory of a private school (Dream school) at Sefwi Domeabra on Tuesday, 14th June 2022.

According to the report, the K.G 2 pupil was not feeling well and was asleep at the dormitory.

Speaking to the media, Northern Regional Fire Service Deputy Commander, Rev. Father Michael Nuhu stated that they received information at 10am but when they arrived at the scene, one of the dormitories almost got burnt.

"We received the information at 10am and immediately we arrived there, one dormitory was almost razed down so we managed to quench the fire. Later, the school authorities said that one student cannot be found so after a search in the dormitory, we found out that the boy was burnt beyond recognition," The fire fighter said.

Meanwhile, the Police and fire officers present are yet to identify the cause of the fire.

Source: Ghanaweb.Mobi