E/R: "Let's Read Together" program will improve reading among pupils - Asuogyaman MP

Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko has launched an educational program dubbed "Let's Read Together" at Senchi-Ferry Methodist Primary School.

This reading program is aimed at developing the interest of pupils in reading across the district, according to the lawmaker.

In his speech, the MP revealed that he will visit selected schools every Monday to read a passage with pupils after which questions will be asked for the pupils to answer both orally and in writing.

Hon. Ampem Nyarko also distributed school Bags, books, crayons, pencils and other learning materials donated to him by "Heaven's Relief" Foundation to support the educational program.

Pupils in Kindergarten, lower and upper primary totalling about 200 benefited from the materials.

The MP was very grateful to the District Education Directorate, the Nifahene of Akwamu, Heaven's Relief Foundation, the Headmistress of Senchi Methodist Primary School; Madam Susana Debrah and all teachers for their continued support in shaping the lives of our future leaders.

Dignitaries who were present at the launch are; Chief of Senchi and Nifahene of Akwamu Traditional Area; Nana Ofei Addo Agyeman II and his Sub-chiefs, the District Director of Education; Madam Augustina Owusu and the resident Reverend Minister of the Presbyterian Church; Rev. Elijah Foh Amaning.

Meanwhile, all dignitaries took turns to read a passage titled "Champion Runner" with Primary Five (5) pupils after which the pupils were allowed some time to read themselves before answering questions.