IGP deploys two psychologists to Islamic SHS to psyche students

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has deployed two psychologists to the Islamic Senior High School in the Ashanti Region to psyche the students after clashing with the police during their demonstration over incessant vehicle knockdowns as a result of the lack of Zebra crossing and traffic light along the newly built Abrepo junction road.

The psychologists include ACP Dr. Phyllis Osei and DSP Dr. Foster Nanewortor from the National Headquarters.

The psychologists are to counsel the students for the next two days due to the trauma they suffered during the clash with the police that left 38 students earlier hospitalised.

Addressing the students to introduce themselves to them, ACP Dr Phyllis Osei said the IGP wants the well-being of the students.

“We are here to help you go through self-awareness and self-monitoring exercises to help you not to develop shocks after what happened on Monday”, she said.

The Police in their attempt to disperse the students during their demonstration fired warning shots, tear gas and pepper spray at the students.

Source: Classfmonline.com