Russia-Ukraine conflict: Just 249 out of 700 Ghanaians evacuated — Ayorkor Botchwey

Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

15.06.2022 LISTEN

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has disclosed that only 249 Ghanaians have been successfully evacuated from war-torn Ukraine.

The government through the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in the past four months has been making efforts to bring home Ghanaian students fleeing Ukraine following the attacks by Russia.

Although there have been successful evacuations, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has revealed that the unwillingness of some students to return home has remained a big challenge.

According to her, only 249 out of 700 Ghanaian students in Ukraine agreed to successful evacuation back home.

“Mr. Speaker notwithstanding the preparedness of the Government of Ghana to airlift home our compatriots who had left for Ukraine some of them, many of them, the majority of them were unwilling to return to Ghana,” Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey told Parliament on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.

The Minister continued, “As of Wednesday the 30TH of March 2022 249 has been brought home of which International Organization for Migration sponsored 27.”