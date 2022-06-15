Tema motorway: We're working tirelessly to complete maintenance by Friday — Roads Ministry

The Ministry of Roads and Highways, together with Ghana Highway Authority, has assured commuters on the Accra-Tema motorway that the on the Lakplakpa bridge will be done by Friday

The Ministry noted that the contractor has begun work on fixing modernized steel on the affected part of the bridge.

It assures normal traffic flow by Friday, June 17, 2022.

This was contained in a press statement on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 signed by Nasir Ahmad Yartey the Head of Public Relations Unit, which disclosed that the exercise has become necessary after detecting the failure of a steel deck that was replaced in 2014 on one span of the 2-span bridge, which has currently affected the steel beams and welds in the bridge to avoid any possible loss of lives.

As part of their measures to alleviate traffic inconveniences on the road, the Ministry also advised drivers and motorists to use alternative roads such as Fertilizer Road, Tsui Bleoo Road, Spintex Road 1, Teshie Link, Adogon Highway, and Burma Camp Roads 1 & 2.

The Ministry noted that the contractors working on the Beach Road have been directed to open the dual carriageway section of the road to traffic.

The ministry has apologized for the inconvenience the work has caused road users on that section of the motorway.

EMERGENCY WORKS ON ACCRA-TEMA MOTORWAY

1. The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Ghana Highway Authority is undertaking emergency repair works on the Lakplakpa river bridge on the Accra-bound section of the Accra-Tema Motorway.

2. In 2014, one span of the 2-span bridge was replaced with a steel deck.

3. Presently, the steel deck has failed and defects have occurred in the remaining reinforced concrete slab. The defects on the steel deck have affected the steel beams and welds.

4. In order to save life and property, it was imperative to close that section of the road for emergency repairs.

5. The Ghana Highway Authority has been working day and night to reconstruct the deck, applying modern technology of concrete production and use to ensure that the road is opened to traffic by Friday, 17th June 2022 at 6:00 am.

6. In addition to the ongoing traffic management measures on the motorway aimed at alleviating the inconveniences to the motoring public, Contractors working on the Beach road have been directed to ensure that the dual carriage sections are opened to traffic.

7. The motoring public is advised to use alternative roads such as Fertilizer Road, Tsui Bleoo Road, Spintex Road 1, Teshie Link, Adogon Highway and Burma Camp Roads 1 & 2 and follow directional signs.

8. The Ministry sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience caused to the motoring public.