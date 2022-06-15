Parliament: Adwoa Sarfo ordered to appear before privileges committee on July 6

15.06.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has been summoned by the Privileges Committee of Parliament for questioning.

In a release signed by the chairman of the committee on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, it noted that the action has become necessary after the lawmaker refused their initial invitations to appear before them.

The committee disclosed that the scheduled meeting with Adwoa Safo is due to her absence from parliamentary duties for fifteen (15) sittings without any official notice to the house.

According to the committee, they have employed several available means to get in touch with her but were unsuccessful.

It noted that official letters, emails, and several official and unofficial means deployed but were declined by her (Sarah Adwoa).

According to the release, the Adwoa Safo may choose to answer the summons via Zoom or any further clarifications may be sent through the committee’s telephone number or email account.

Adwoa Safo has been out of the country since December 2021.

She has missed her Parliamentary duties since the beginning of this year as well as her duty as a cabinet minister.

In response some weeks ago Adwoa Safo said her stay abroad has become necessary due to her son's ill health.

“As you know, my son is unwell and has to transition to school, so I have to ensure that all that is settled before I can resume my duties, and that is exactly what I am doing,”

“I will be returning definitely to serve my people. I lead and serve the people of Dome-Kwabenya and I have done that for the past 12 years and I know exactly what my responsibilities are, and I am definitely going to do that,” she said in an interview with JoyNews on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Kindly read the release by the privileges committee below:

PRIVILEGES COMMITTEE TO PUBLISH SUMMONS TO MP FOR DOME KWABENYA

The Chairman of the Privileges Committee has directed that summons to the Hon. Member for Dome Kwabenya to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament on 6th July 2022 at 12:00 noon at Parliament House, New Administration Block, Committee Room 1, 2 & 3 pursuant to Article 103 (6) of the Constitution and Order 205 of the Standing Orders of Parliament be published in all relevant media. This comes after all attempts to reach the Honorable Member by the Committee failed.

The summons form part of the Committee's work, referred to it by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, pursuant to Article 97(1) (c) of the Constitution, and Orders 15 and 16 (1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, for consideration and report to the House, on the absence of the Member from Parliament for more than fifteen Sittings, without permission in writing of the Speaker, during the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

The Committee has employed all available means, both official and unofficial to serve the Member with an invitation letter, including sending the invitation letter to her office and pigeonhole in Parliament, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, where she is superintended as the Sector Minister, her official email addresses, known social media handles, and through her Personal Assistant.

The Honorable Member may choose to honor the summons via zoom. Further information and clarification may be obtained on telephone number, 00233266380643 or email address, [email protected] gh for further information.