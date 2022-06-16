Alleged police drug dealer would be prosecuted once discharged — Police assures

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that Sergeant Lotsu Agbeko, a police officer arrested for possession of substances suspected to be Indian hemp will be prosecuted as soon as he is released from the hospital.

This was sighted by this portal in a press release issued by the police on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, signed by the director of public affairs, Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah Akrofi.

According to the release, in the late hours of Tuesday, June 14, the suspect refused instructions from his colleagues to stop at ‘Have police barrier’ near Kpeve in the Volta region of Ghana.

He was pursued by two officers, Inspector Justice Azumah Komlah and Corporal Felix Diamey, to a point where he was involved in an accident and fractured his left hand.

He was arrested and sent to the police hospital for treatment.

The police report also highlighted that the two officers who risked their lives to hunt the suspect till he was arrested have been promoted to higher ranks for their show of patriotism and vigilance toward the discharge of their work.

The driver who made his vehicle available to the two police officers was also commended for his assistance.

Read full statement below:

POLICE PROMOTE TWO OFFICERS FOR ARRESTING ONE OF THEIR OWN WHO WAS IN POSSESSION OF SUBSTANCES SUSPECTED TO BE INDIAN HEMP

1. The Police Administration has promoted two officers, Inspector Azumah Komla Justice and No. 52543 G/L/CPL Felix Diameh for their role in effecting the arrest of No. 45638 G/Sgt Lotsu Agbeko, a Police officer stationed at the Formed Police Unit (FPU) in Accra.

2. The suspect, G/Sgt Lotsu Agbeko failed to stop at the Have Police barrier when he was signaled by the officers on duty to do so. He was therefore given a chase and on reaching a section of the road on the Kpeve Mountain, he was involved in an accident and had a fracture on his left hand.

3. He was arrested and sent to the hospital for treatment. He has since been transferred to the Police Hospital for further medical attention where he is under guard.

4. The Police retrieved 84 parcels of compressed dried leave suspected to be Indian hemp from his car.

5. The exhibits have been retained and investigation continues.

6. The suspect will be put before the court as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

7. We commend the driver who availed his vehicle to the Police to chase and arrest the suspect.

8. We once again commend the Police officers for their patriotism, vigilance and dedication to duty.