V/R: Robbers attack lotto company in Akatsi South; kill driver, others injured

A robbery incident at the Makafui and Sons Lotto Company at Ayitikorpe in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region has left multiple people with injuries.

One person has been confirmed dead.

The incident occurred on Monday night when armed robbers invaded the company’s premises.

The armed robbers according to information gathered were a gang of six.

The attack was staged after 08:00 pm when some of the workers had returned from their daily closing routine.

The company’s driver, Dotsey Dogbatey was shot in the back by the armed robbers and died on the scene.

Other workers were beaten and left with various injuries that required medical attention from health facilities.

One of the victims, Yaw Gakpo who is a worker of the company in an interview with media personnel narrated “I had just returned from closing and was going to drop my car key and just when I entered the office to drop the key, the people entered the premises and started shooting sporadically.”

He said the robbers demanded to see the director of the company and when he told them he had not seen him, they beat him mercilessly.

“..when the robbers got to the gate, the gate was locked so they banged it violently until the deceased (Dotsey Dogbatey) moved to open it; thinking it was some other colleagues who had returned but just when he opened the gate, they shot him,” he said.

Cecillia Gadasu, a cook at the company disclosed to journalists that she was molested by the armed robbers who spoke Ewe and wore black dresses with masks on.

Reports indicate that a huge sum of money was taken by the armed robbers.