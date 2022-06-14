High cost of living: Barbers now charge 100 dollars for home services — Popular barber

Award-winning barber, Andrews Asare

Popular Ghanaian barber and hairstylist, Andrews Asare has disclosed that the barbering business in the country has evolved tremendously, especially the cost they charge for a haircut.

Mr. Asare who doubles as the Founder of the Ghana Active Barber Foundation, made this revelation on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Monday, June 13, 2022.

According to him, the business, which was not much valued during its prime time, is now lucrative.

He stated that barbers used to charge Ghc2 or even less for a haircut but now charge more than GHS50 per cut and have expanded their business to the point where they employ many young people in the country.

“Now the system is changing because at first barbers we look down upon them right here in Ghana but right now barbers are charging 100 dollars for home service. Right now, people are investing in barbering and they are getting money out of it…… I have seven barbers that I’ve trained, and they have all moved to Dubai to work there, two are in South Africa so we are training a lot of people and the barber game is changing,” he said.

The award-winning barber further said alot of enhancement creams are now available to prevent hair loss.

“At first, you can have a bald head and is bald but right now, we have different things you can do to have hair. So, we have hair units, hair transplants, scar pigmentation,” Andrews Asare shared.