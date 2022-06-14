Islamic SHS disturbance: 22 out of 38 hospitalised students discharged — MoE confirms

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced that out of the 38 victims of the Islamic Senior High School (SHS) protest, 22 have been discharged from the hospital and have joined their colleagues in the classroom.

Students of the Islamic Senior High School on Monday, June 13, 2022, clashed with police when they took to the streets to protest the continuous vehicle knockdowns they witness in front of their school.

Police personnel deployed to restore calm fired live bullets and tear gas which led to several students collapsed.

In a statement signed by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng, it has disclosed that the unfortunate incident led to temporal disruption of academic work and required that 38 students sought medical attention.

The Ministry of Education has assured parents that calm has been restored in the school.

The Ministry is collaborating with relevant state institutions to bring finality to the matter.

Below is a copy of the Ministry’s press release: