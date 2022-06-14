Islamic SHS chaos: Visit the Police, let them know we are waiting for their report – Bagbin instructs Defense Committee

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has instructed the Committee on Defence and Interior to visit the Police and let them know the house has a keen interest in the ongoing investigations into the conduct of officers that resulted in the Islamic Senior High School (SHS) chaos.

There were scary scenes at the school's premises at Abrepo in the Ashanti Region on Monday when officers deployed to restore calm among protesting students resorted to firing gunshots and the use of teargas.

The trauma alone contributed to the collapse of some students with over 20 of them requiring medical care from various health facilities.

Having learned of the incident, Speaker Alban Bagbin says the conduct of the Police is of concern to Parliament.

Addressing the house on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Speaker of Parliament assigned the Committee on Defence and Interior to link up with the Police and let the security agency know that parliament is waiting on its report.

“Few days ago I made references to the Committee on Defence and Interior about the brutalities being meted to ordinary citizens by our security agencies.

“I do not mince words in stating that we take those things seriously and I even directed the committee to investigate all the reports that have been generated from commissions and committees set out to investigate such matters have yielded no results. Now another incident has happened immediately after that,” an unhappy Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin told Parliament.

The Speaker of the house continued, “I don’t have any evidence that the Police is investigating the matter but I think leaders are very credible witnesses and so I believe that you said is the case.”

According to the Speaker, the Police should not be shooting live bullets during such cases.

He said Parliament will also visit the school to show concern to the affected students until it receives the report of the police investigations on the matter for the next line of action.

“I think that our security authorities should not, in such cases, be releasing Police with live bullets on such situations but if the Police is actually investigating the matter now what we can do as a house is to immediately show concern, visit the Police, let them know that we are awaiting their report and then after the report, we are entitled to take further actions. We will also have to visit the scene to sympathize with the people,” Speaker Alban Bagbin added.