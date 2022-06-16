African creatives reiterate ambition to project identity of continent to the world

Some Africans in the creative sector including IFFAC and Nineteen57 is set to use their services to aid in the dissemination of African culture to the rest of the world.

They made these claims during a roundtable discussion on Thursday, June 9, 2022, hosted by the Impact Fund for African Creatives (IFFAC) and featuring U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Akunna Cook at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The event was moderated by Kweku Okyere-Darko, Creative Director of Nineteen57 with 50 participants drawn from the fashion, film, music, and art sectors, as well as representatives from government agencies and banks.

According to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Akunna Cook, the creative industries help change the narrative foreigners have about Africans and attract investors to the various countries through their creativity.

He further indicated that some foreigners fear coming to Africa for the reason that Africa is full of diseases, deaths and disasters.

He said through music, architecture, drawings and movies, such negative perception foreigners have about Africa is changing.

“Creative industries are not only able to build a sustainable economy, but you’re also able to change the images people have in their minds about Africa, and drive further trade and investment.

“If death, disaster, and disease are the ideas you have in your mind about Africa and Africans, then you are not likely to take the kinds of risks to take advantage of all the opportunities that we see here on the continent,” Akunna Cook said.

The Impact Fund for African Creatives (IFFAC) also assured the creatives of their support towards salvaging them from the financial predicament they face that is distracting the effective flow of their work.

“There is no shortage of creativity on the continent. But many creatives lack financing, infrastructure, and the management skills to turn their ideas into a successful business. This is where IFFAC comes in, with a combination of capacity building, grants, and early-stage investment,” said IFFAC.