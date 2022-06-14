Prof. Gyampo loses biological father

Prof. Gyampo and his late father

14.06.2022 LISTEN

Prof. Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, is currently griefing following the death of his 87-year-old biological father.

The lecturer disclosed this on his Facebook page on Monday, June 14, 2022, with a picture of himself and his father, Mr. Sampson Bismark Gyampo.

According to him, he received news of his father’s passing after he (father) had told him earlier this year that he would not return to Ghana again.

The outspoken lecturer admitted that though he is a strong man, he is currently emotionally down upon hearing of his father's death.

Read below the post from Prof. Gyampo as he wishes his father eternal rest.

Folks this is my biological father, the man who gave birth to me. Mr Sampson Bismark Gyampo. He passed this morning. He was 87

Dad, when I was escorting you to the airport to London on 18th February this year, you told me you won’t come back to Ghana again. This morning I had a call that you’ve passed.

You know I am strong but I am not strong at all…But I’ll see. Rest well.