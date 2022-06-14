Islamic SHS protest: Students outburst was fueled by sadness from death of mistress — Sheikh Amin Bonsu

President of the Ghana Moslem Mission, Sheikh Amin Bonsu has alleged that students of the Islamic Senior High School were grieving over the death of a mistress of the school at the time of the disturbances on Monday.

He said the sorrow and sadness was what propelled the students to take to the streets to protest.

Speaking to Accra based GHOne TV today, he stated that, the students were agitated over the ghastly accident that led to the death of a mistress in the school.

“The unfortunate incident, the sad and unfortunate incident that happened yesterday was because; if I show you, I think on social media you can see how brutal the accident was and they came yesterday in the morning to hear that, that mistress has passed away. When death occurs you can see how people are taken emotionally unaware and that let some of them out of sorrow and sadness onto the street,” he shared.

He noted that although the students were calmed and shepherded back into the school, the police upon arrival did not seek the face of any authority before the unfortunate firing of bullets and use of tear gas.

Despite not being unhappy with the action of the police personnel, Sheikh Amin Bonsu commended the IGP for seeing to it that a temporary speed ramp is being constructed on the school’s road as a measure to curb the incessant knockdowns.

He said he wished other security leaders would emulate the IGPs readiness to find remedy to problems.

Meanwhile, he admonished students of the Islamic Senior High School to be law abiding and adhere to all rules as the school was one of the best in the country.

On Monday June 13, 2022, students of the Islamic Senior High School in the Ashanti Region hit the streets to protest against the constant knockdowns by vehicles.

Police personnel deployed to restore calm ended up using tear gas and other force to disperse the protesting students.

This resulted in over 30 students being admitted to various hospitals for medical care. Fortunately, all students are doing well with majority already discharged and back in school.