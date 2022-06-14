Oti Regional Minister’s ignorant utterances cannot undermine NDC’s belief in greening Ghana – Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has called on party followers not to give attention to the Oti Regional Minister over his utterances on the party’s June 4 tree planting exercise.

The Minister, Joshua Makubu while addressing the media at the Kpasa Senior High Technical School to mark this year’s ‘Green Ghana Day demanded that trees planted by the opposition party are removed.

He said; “We cannot sit down as a country, as a Municipality, as a Region or a School and allow trees to be planted on a compound to signify this day where people lost their lives.

“We are indirectly saying that, if your grandfather was General F.A. Akuffo, Ignatius Kutu Acheampong and General Afrifa, then it means that you shouldn’t come to Nkwanta Community Senior High School because if you come there, you will see the trees there and you will remember June 4 and you will remember the death of your father and other loved ones.”

Reacting to the argument by the Regional Minister, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has urged followers of the NDC not to give him attention.

According to him, the NDC will not allow the ignorant utterances of Joshua Makubu to undermine the party’s belief in tree planting as part of efforts to green the country.

“NDC members should turn a blind eye to the Minister’s action and continue to plant trees as our founder, late President Rawlings encouraged us to do. He is the only one who while serving as President gave deliberate command that no tree should be cut down during road construction works at the Ridge and 37 hospitals. He always loved to preserve trees and he introduced tree planting on a large scale across the country during the revolution days which has gone on until now that the latter-day saint (Akufo-Addo government) is also doing same,” the NDC scribe told Kasapa FM in an interview.

Asiedu Nketia continued, “So the action of one ignorant minister cannot undermine our belief in greening Ghana and our resolve to take part in the exercise of tree planting. This is why we are strongly against the declassification of the Achimota Forest as a forest reserve. If the NPP pretend to be what they are not, these are some of the things that will happen.”

Since his demand for all trees planted by the NDC on June 4 to be uprooted, Oti Regional Minister Joshua Makubu has come under backlash with many insisting that he does not merit his position.