Police action on Islamic SHS students barbaric, unprofessional and troubling — Sam George

14.06.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George has responded to the recent police encounter between the students of the Islamic Senior High School (SHS) in Kumasi.

In his reaction, the outspoken lawmaker described the actions of the police officers as barbaric, unprofessional, troubling and indicative of an attitude that is worth worrying.

In a tweet sighted by this portal on the lawmaker's Twitter page on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, he queried why the police can fire shots at students who were without any weapon.

“The seeming resort to the extreme force by the Ghana Police Service as a first resort is not only barbaric and unprofessional but deeply troubling and a source of worry. How do you discharge live ammunition on unarmed students? Clearly, our Police Service is sick and needs healing,” Sam George said in his post.

Background information

On Monday, June 13, 2022, over thirty students from Kumasi's Islamic Senior High School were rushed to the hospital after police allegedly used tear gas and live bullets to disperse students protesting against unending vehicular knockdowns.

The incident has since attracted uproar in the country, especially among the parents of the victims and others who have their wards at the school.

Meanwhile, reports from the Ghana police and the Ghana Education Service (GES) have indicated that the affected victims are now responding to treatment and academic work in the school has resumed.