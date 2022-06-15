Major Mahama Trial: State to file response to submission of no case

An Accra High Court on Monday adjourned trial involving the 14 alleged murderers of Major Maxwell Adams Mahama to enable the State file response to their submission of no case.

Three defence lawyers filed their submission on behalf of their clients, while two others were yet to file theirs.

The Court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu said the State could not be waiting for those defence lawyers before the State files its responses.

“The Court is not inclined to wait for them to file their submission of no case, with or without them, the case will continue,” she said.

She said the Court gave a timeline for these documents to be filed of which the time had expired.

Initially, Mrs Frances Mullen Ansah, Chief State Attorney, told the Court that they were waiting for the defence to finish filing their submissions before they filed their response.

Mrs Mullen Ansah told the Court that the Prosecution would file the responses on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The Prosecution presented 14 witnesses, who testified before the Court and were cross examined by the lawyers for the accused persons.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Agyarkwa was the last prosecution witness to testify before the Court.

Fourteen persons are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused persons are William Baah, the Assembly member of Denkyira-Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

The case has been adjourned to June 20.

