Islamic SHS chaos: Up your professional antics, tactics – Annor-Dompreh to Police

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has implored the Ghana Police Service to see to it that the professionalism attached to its work is improved.

The call to the security service follows the latest crowd control failure at Abrepo in the Ashanti Region.

On Monday, June 13, 2022, the Police in a bid to disperse protesting students of the Islamic Senior High School resorted to the use of tear gas as well as pepper spray.

The action caused a lot of tension and fear amongst parents of students in the school especially after over 20 students end up in various hospitals for medical care.

Unimpressed with the action by the Police, lawmaker Franck Annor-Dompreh says it is important that the Police improve on its antics and tactics when it comes to crowd control.

“These incidents are becoming too many. Just as we love and respect the Police to deal with such matters and particularly ensuring Public orderliness, the Police should up their professional antics &tactics in the handling of such 'infantile' challenges,” the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said in a Tweet.

The Police in a bid to ensure people are punished for the Islamic SHS disturbances have instituted a full-scale investigation into the conduct of officers deployed on Monday to restore calm amid the protest.

Meanwhile, the Acting Ashanti Regional Police commander and two others have been interdicted.

Today, calm has been restored with academic activities resumed fully.