Akatsi South: One killed, others injured in armed robbery attack at Ayitikope

One person has been confirmed dead with many sustaining various degrees of injuries after alleged arm men attacked Makafui and Son Lotto Company at Ayitikope in the Akatsi South municipality of the volta region on Monday June 13, 2022 at about 8:45pm.

According to an eyewitness who wished to remained ananymous, the robbers invaded the company at Ayitikope just after few of the workers at the company had returned from their normal closing routines.

"We only got to know of the robbers after hearing several gunshot from the company's area," the source stated.

The source added that arm men numbering about ten ordered the workers of company present at the time to lay on ground. Some of the robbers entered the company's engine room where they took undisclosed sum of money.

A worker at the gate whose name was given as Mr Dotsey Dogbatse was shot at the back but was confirmed dead upon arrival at hospital.

The robbers were said to have escaped before the arrival of Akatsi South police who have since launched investigation into the case.

Sources also says,the robbers continuously asking to know the whereabout of the CEO of the company Mr Makafui Kumordzi which they couldn't find.

ModernGhana news understand that, this is the second time robbers evaded Makafui and Sons company.

In May 29, 2021 robbers attacked the company and took away huge sum of money.

They also shot the CEO Mr Kumadzi in the leg.

Some suspects where latter arrested and are still in police custody assisting in investigation before this latest incident.