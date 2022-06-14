Islamic SHS disturbance: Be assured your children are safe, academic work has resumed – MoE to parents

The Ministry in charge of Education (MoE) has assured parents of students enrolled in the Islamic Senior High School that their wards are safe following Monday’s disturbances.

The Ministry in a press release says it has been duly briefed on the unfortunate incident that occurred on the campus of the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi on Monday, June 13, 2022.

The disturbance which occurred when Police used tear gas on protesting students resulted in thirty-eight (38) students seeking medical attention as academic work was disrupted.

Out of the thirty-eight (38), twenty-two (22) have been discharged as of yesterday and have joined their colleagues on campus.

In a press release after the incident, the Ministry of Education has indicated that normalcy has been restored.

It has given the assurance to parents and guardians that their wards are safe amid the resumption of academic work.

“The Ministry wishes to inform the public that calm has been restored and full academic work has resumed. Again, the MoE would like to assure parents, guardians and the public of the safety of their wards and is collaborating with relevant State Institutions to bring finality to the matter,” part of the Education Ministry’s release reads.

On behalf of the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Minister for Education, Hon John Ntim Fordjour accompanied by the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Mayor of Kumasi, and CHASS President has visited the affected students at the various health facilities and also addressed the student population.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has disclosed that a full-scale investigation has commenced into the conduct of officers deployed to the Islamic SHS on Monday to restore calm.