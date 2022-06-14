Uproot Green Ghana trees if you want NDC’s June 4 trees removed — Manasseh blasts Oti Minister

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Editor of the Fourth Estate has taken a swipe at the Oti regional minister for ordering trees planted by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on June 4 be uprooted.

According to him, the minister should also proceed with the removal of all trees planted as part of the Green Ghana campaign as soon as possible.

Manasseh in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, said Akufo-Addo's tenure as president is not worth remembering because many Ghanaians have lost interest in it.

“The Oti Regional Minister should as well uproot the trees being planted now. To some, the Akufo-Addo era isn't worth remembering,” his post reads.

Background information

On Friday, June 10, 2022, the Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu, demanded the removal of trees planted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership during the celebration of their June 4 anniversary this year at the Nkawkaw community senior high school in the Oti region.

Speaking to the media at the Kpasa Senior High Technical School to commemorate this year’s ‘Green Ghana Day,’ the Minister noted that the June 4 uprising “was a day people’s parents and loved ones were killed and many have lost their livelihood,”

He added that many Ghanaians are still not over that incident and, for that reason, the leadership of the NDC should not be planting trees that will be a symbol of remembrance for the affected victims.

The regional minister again suggested that if the NDC feels it is necessary to plant those trees, it shouldn’t be on a school premise but on land that must be purchased solely for that purpose.