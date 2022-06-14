Achimota: Bright Future Academy provides clarity on phone theft; says no teacher has been arrested

14.06.2022 LISTEN

The Achimota Bright Future Academy has refuted claims of one of its teachers being arrested in connection to phone theft.

In a letter issued on Monday, June 13, 2022, the school confirmed that a phone theft incident has indeed happened.

It however stressed that no member of its teaching staff has been arrested as has been reported in the media.

“The management has sighted a reportage published on your platform on SUNDAY 4TH JUNE, 2022 in which a staff is alleged to have aided a student in a phone theft. The management is highly unhappy with the publication thus would like to state the following:

“No member of our staff has been arrested by the Israel Police nor is the police on a manhunt for any member of our staff,” parts of the letter copied to Modernghana News said.

The management of Bright Future Academy is urging media platforms to refrain from this false publication intended to taint the image of the institution.

Find more in the letter below:

RE: ACHIMOTA BRIGHT FUTURE ACADEMY TEACHER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING MOBILE PHONES – BY SIMON AGBOVI (CONTRIBUTOR)

The management has sighted a reportage published on your platform on SUNDAY 4TH JUNE, 2022 in which a staff is alleged to have aided a student in a phone theft. The management is highly unhappy with the publication thus would like to state the following:

No member of our staff has been arrested by the Israel Police nor is the police on a manhunt for any member of our staff.

The student who has been accused is a 16year old form 3 learner; not 20years old as reported in the news.

The media platform (mordernghana.gh) reporter did not speak to the managers of the school or the teacher in question to hear our side of the story.

The Ghana Police Service – Israel, has indicated that investigation into the accusation is yet to be concluded. Thus, no such information has been given to any reporter.

Millicent Appiah is a well behaved learner of our school who got her admission into BASIC 6 (in 2018). She lives with her foster parents in Accra.

Over the years, she had complained of some domestic abuses meted out to her by her foster brother she usually calls “Uncle”.

According to Millicent, the complainant, Ralphel Apetorgbor (whose name was withheld in the story published) has always been on her “neck” for reasons best known to him.

Sometimes, he would follow Millicent to school to complain of home chores she supposedly had failed to complete. He would demand that the learner be asked to come home with him to complete the chores before returning to school. “Uncle” was in arms because this request was declined.

On another occasion, Millicent reported that the complainant had set all her stationery and belongings ablaze. It took the effort of her foster father and teachers to encourage her. The complainant has threatened to do everything possible to eject this minor who has barely three months to write her BECE from the house.

All these complains from Millicent are seen to be more of domestic issues which the school would not meddle in. We only do our best to encourage and support our learner.

However, the complainant visited the school again in May this year with a friend of his to pick Millicent up for a supposed Auntie of hers who had arrived from the village who wanted to see her before leaving.

We pleaded with him to at least allow her to close from school. The accuser indicated that the relative had come from far and was to leave that evening. This seemed a little strange.

In order to be establish the truth, the management through her class teacher Mr. Newlove Aboagye placed a call to the father of the complainant who doubles as Millicent’s foster-father, who declined we allowed the learner to be sent home. Millicent’s foster father followed immediately to ensure that she was not allowed to follow “Uncle”.

This didn’t go down well with the complainant – RAPHAEL APETORGBOR.

He caused a scene and had to be ushered out by the principal. It is rather strange that, her class teacher had been named in this supposed phone theft saga.

On seeing the story on the website, the management visited the Israel Police Station to verify the story. It was realised that the complainant had refused to show up to the police station to aid the police investigate the theft claim he had reported to the police. The police visited his house, but he had blatantly refused to open the door. He claimed he was deep asleep.

On hearing the measures, the managers of the school were putting in place to addressed this false publication, the father of the complainant (foster father of Millicent Appiah) came to the school to apologise on his son’s behalf.

An apology is hardly what we need at this instance.

The management would like to urge all learners, parents, staff and the general public to disregard the news and remain calm while the police unravels the truth about the theft accusation.

The management also urges media platforms (especially – newsghana.com.gh and fhsts.com to refrain from this false publication intended to taint the image of the institution, our very hardworking and discipline staff and the minor whose name is being drugged in the mud.

The management is urging journalists / media houses to do proper fact checks and report “the truth”.

Sincerely,

SIGNED

THE MANAGEMENT