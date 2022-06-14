Islamic SHS disturbance: Full-scale investigations commence into the conduct of officers

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has announced that its Police Professional Standards Bureau has commenced a full-scale investigation into the conduct of the officers who were responsible for the disturbances at the Islamic Senior High School.

Yesterday, some students of the Islamic Senior High School located at Abrepo in Kumasi took to the streets and blocked sections of the road to demonstrate against frequent motor traffic accidents in front of their school.

The Police responded to disperse the students and open the road to normal traffic flow.

The students pelted the Police with stones and the Police used pepper spray and fired warning shots in an attempt to disperse them.

Even though nobody was hit by a bullet, the Ghana Police Service has admitted that the handling of the incident was poor and fell short of its standard operating procedure on crowd control.

Determined to see to it that those responsible do not go scot-free, the Police statement has disclosed that DCOP Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku of the Ashanti Regional Police command has been relieved of his duties and interdicted.

“As a result, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr. Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku, who was acting as the Regional Commander has been removed from his position and has been interdicted,” a Police statement issued on Monday night said.

It added, “Two other officers ACP/Mr. George Ankomah, the Regional Operations Officer and ACP/Mr. Alex Cudjoe Acquah, the Suame Divisional Police Commander have also been interdicted to make way for a thorough investigation into the incident.”

Meanwhile, the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced a full-scale investigation into the conduct of the officers who were responsible for the Police response.

Below is a copy of the Police statement: