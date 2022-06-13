Bawumia cuts sod for construction of 167.98-km Tamale - Yendi - Tatale Road

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday cut the sod for the construction of the 168.98-kilometre (km) Tamale - Yendi - Tatale Road in the Northern Region to ease transportation in the area.

It is estimated at $150 million, under the Transport Sector Improvement Project (TSIP).

The project has been divided into two lots, with road lengths of 61.98km and 106km estimated to cost 98 million and $60.96 million respectively, funded by the World Bank.

Lot one, being the Tamale - Yendi Road would be undertaken by the China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Limited and the China State Cooperation Engineering Cooperation Limited as a joint venture.

The second lot, the Yendi - Tatale Road, would be handled by the China International Water and Electric Cooperation and the Chongqing International Construction Corporation (CICO), also as a joint venture.

The project, implemented by the Ghana Highways Authority, is expected to commence on August 05, 2022, and end on August 05, 2024.

The project includes the construction of a one-way culvert in Yendi town, the construction of other stretches of the Zabzugu to Yendi, Yendi to Kulgeni and the Kulgeni to Tamale Roads to cover the Tatale border post to Tamale.

Dr Bawumia, addressing the sod-cutting durbar at Yendi, said the project was significant as it promoted the government's drive to ensure inclusive and balanced development in the Northern Region, “An area that has been long identified as one of the poorest regions in the country."

He said, “In addition to the 167.98km Tamale - Yendi - Tatale Road, 670km and 240 km of feeder roads will be rehabilitated in the Upper West and Bono Regions respectively as part of the TSIP facility."

He said the facility had been developed to support the development of road infrastructure, improve road safety and strengthen the capacity of sector agencies.

Dr Bawumia said the Tamale - Yendi - Tatale Road would be executed as output and performance-based road contract, which entailed breaking the project into two lots including the implementation of a lollipop programme in about 45 schools, to make pedestrians road crossing under the road safety component of the project.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister for Roads and Highways said the initial construction, repair and maintenance duration of the project would take up to seven years, although construction would be done within two years.

He noted that 30 per cent of the project would be undertaken by local contractors adding two artisans for the Tamale to Tatale stretch would be engaged as well.

He said adequate compensation would be given to affected persons in the course of the project.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister expressed gratitude for the project and noted would bring a number of benefits to the people.

Ya-Na Abukari (II), Overlord of Dagbon, in a speech read on his behalf, commended the government for the gesture saying the project, and those already completed, would contribute to making the region an alternative place for people to live.

He said the project was timely given that traffic would be directed to the Tamale to Tatale Road, from the Accra – Kumasi Road since the Eastern Corridor Road was near completion.

He called on the government to consider working on other bad roads in the region to boost economic activities and reduce accidents.

