A/R: Suspected thief lynched at Esaso

A suspected thief has been lynched by unknown persons at Esaso in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti following his alleged involvement in a series of crimes in the area

The deceased, 40, who has only been identified as Thunder, is said to have stolen a motor bike in the area.

Unfortunately for him, some unknown people in the community spotted him and layed ambush leading to his arrest and lynching on the wee hours of Monday June 13, 2022.

Some eyewitness who saw the lifeless body of the deceased in an interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng said they suspect the suspected thief He was hit with stones, sticks and metals by his assailants until he eventually gave up the ghost.

The unit committee chairman for Esaso-Adankwame Electoral Area, Mr Kwasi Obeng said woke up in the morning discover the deceased in the gutter and so could not identify individuals involved in the lynching.

"I had to notify the police for further investigations because the scene was scary to see"

He added that lifeless body which was left in a pool of blood in a gutter has since been deposited in a mortuary for preservation and autopsy by police in the area.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Jacob Agyenim Boateng