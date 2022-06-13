Islamic Senior High School road to have speed ramps after IGP’s visit

The Department of Urban Roads in the Ashanti Region will this week commence the construction of speed ramps on the Islamic Senior High School (SHS) road following the intervention of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The Islamic School located at Abrepo has dominated the news today following a protest by some students demanding speed ramps.

The students demonstrated pushing for speed ramps to be put on the roads over continuous knockdowns by speeding vehicles.

Unfortunately, the protest resulted in over 20 students being rushed to the hospital following the deployment of tear gas by Police who tried to restore calm.

After visiting the school for first-hand information on what happened, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has intervened to fast-track the construction of the speed ramps.

Speaking before the students of the school in the afternoon, the IGP confirmed that the Department of Urban Roads has agreed to immediately start work on the speed ramps.

“I made some calls and the Urban roads have accepted to quickly come around to ensure that the right thing is done to save your lives. We are going to monitor to see to it that this is done to ensure that lives are protected,” Dr. George Akuffo Dampare said.

While indicating that he is happy all students are safe regardless of what happened today, the IGP called on students to avoid resorting to taking the law into their own hands when confronted with challenges.

He admonished students to always go through the right channels for leadership of the student body to link up with school authorities to solve their issues for them.

Despite the scary moments, all students admitted to the hospital after the incident involving the Police are doing very well.

They are all expected to be discharged this evening.