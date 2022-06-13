FixTheCountry demands independent probe into allegations of violence by personnel of security service

13.06.2022 LISTEN

Conveners of the FixTheCountry Movement are demanding that among others, the government sets up an independent civilian expert body with prosecutorial powers to deal with cases of violence by members of security agencies.

The conveners emphasised that the culture of brutality by security personnel must be urgently ended in the country for the good of all.

In a press statement released on June 13, the group, reacting to the alleged police brutality at the Islamic Senior High School at Abrepo in the Ashanti Region stated that violence against young adults has become a routine part of law enforcement in the country.

They indicated protests by students in second–cycle institutions from 2018 till today have been met with unjustified violence from security personnel when often in these instances, the protestors were unarmed.

The statement said that “we are disturbed about the extent to which guns and the use of live ammunition have become a normalized part of law enforcement in Ghana. We reiterate our calls for persistent violence and kills of demonstrations to be properly investigated and for the end of this culture of police brutality.”

As part of its recommendations, the Movement is asking the government to immediately end the deployment of military personnel in civilian crowd control situations and a complete ban on the deployment of the Ghana Armed Forces into primary, secondary, or tertiary educational establishments in connection to demonstrations by students.

The movement’s statement comes on the back of today’s incident where the Police allegedly fired live bullets and deployed tear gas into protesting students of the Islamic Senior High School during a protest by some students.

The students were protesting the incessant knockdown of persons in front of their school and reacted by blocking the roads leading to their schools.