Marriage isn’t like Makola cloth that you sell for profit; be content with children - Kumchacha advises women

Prophet Kumchacha

The founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministry Church, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has advised women who go into marriage with the motive of acquiring wealth to value the children God blesses them with because that is the most important thing.

In his assertion, the prophet indicated that women sometimes make it seem like marriage is a business from which properties and money are acquired.

“Please understand that marriage is not like the Makola cloth that you sell for profit. Don’t get married for the sake of making money. You are married and have children because of God’s grace, and God has given them to you for free. So, what else do some women hope to get from marriage?” he questioned.

This was his reaction to the Ghanaian Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin’s former wife’s narration about not getting anything from their marriage.

In furtherance to this, although Prophet Kumchacha stated that he feels pity for the lady (Lilwin’s ex-wife), he said he believes the complaints about not getting anything in marriage by women are getting out of hand.

“A woman can stay in a marriage for 25 years and claim she hasn’t gotten a single pin out of it. I’ve never heard of a married woman claiming to have acquired a knife as a result of her marriage.

“They always claim that marriage provided them with nothing. Always bemoaning the fact that they have nothing after 25 or 20 years of marriage,” shared.