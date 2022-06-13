Islamic SHS protest: Police action despicable; victims are just children - Adam Bonaa

A security analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has described the unfortunate event of police brutality at the Islamic SHS in the Ashanti region as an appalling scene that should not have happened.

He said the police could have resolved the protest through other means than the alleged firing of tear gas at the students.

Speaking on ‘The Pulse’ on Joy News today, he emphasized that, what the police did at the school was not standard procedure as tear gas was a last resort when the security personnel felt cornered or was being ambushed.

He noted that firing tear gas on school children was just despicable as they could have been handled in a better way than that.

“We only discharge live armor or lethal armor when your life comes after threat. When probably they are firing back at you, you’ve been cornered and they want to butcher you, then the right to defend yourself becomes the standard, but where these are just defenseless kids who even if they were pelting stones, how far can they throw stones, how far can they go? These are probably some kids who have not been fed properly in the school and so they don’t even have the energy to throw any proper stone. Then you go in there as fathers and mothers in the Ghana Police Service and you fire at them,” he intimated.

He indicated that, whoever commandeered the attack must be punished.

Students of the Islamic Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, unhappy with the recurring knockdowns, took matters into their hands and took to the streets where they blocked the road leading to the school.

The police in efforts to restore calm in the school fired bullets and tear gas, which led to the hospitalization of 20 students.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is in the region now to sort out the issue.