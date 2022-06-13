Women in Oti Region undergo training in soap and pastry making

Over 100 women in the Oti Region have been trained in soap and pastry making by the Women Empowerment and Development (WEDEV), a non-governmental organisation focusing on women empowerment and capacity-building.

The participants were drawn from women’s groups from the Nkwanta North, Nkwanta South, and Krachi-East districts for the three-day training programme which ended on May 28, 2022. Speaking to the women during the programme, the Executive Director of WEDEV, Ms Paulina Magyam, urged them to use the training they have had to start their own income-generating activities in their communities.

Ms Magyam, who is a former Volta Region Deputy Women’s Organizer of the NDC before the Oti Region was created, announced the provision by WEDEV of an initial start-up package worth 15,000 for the participants to enable them to start their own businesses immediately after the programme, in either soap-making or pastries-making.

She said the skills training programme which will be extended to the other districts in the Oti Region in the next few days, is meant to empower women financially and make become able to support their families.

The Executive Director, therefore, encouraged the women to make the maximum use of the training and skills given to them to start their small-scale businesses which would empower them economically and socially.