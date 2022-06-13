NCCE Promotes Reading Of Constitution In Asokwa Municipality

THE NATIONAL Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has rolled out a series of activities geared toward the promotion of reading and understanding the 1992 constitution in the Asokwa Municipality in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti region.

One of the adopted strategies was the organisation of a quiz competition for basic schools in the municipality on Thursday July 9, 2022.

Held at the assembly's conference hall, the three-rounder test was centred wholly on the country's current constitution.

Having been tutored ahead of time by their teachers and become well versed in the subject matter, the contestants, two from each school competently answered questions to the admiration of the attendees.

Sponsored by the Municipal Assembly, the exercise was supported by Pomasidor, producers of Cowbell, Uni Jay fashions and Latex Foam.

At the end of the heated but interesting contest, Good Shepherd, Christ the King, Gyinyanse and Asokwa Amakom M/A Basic Schools emerged first, second, third and fourth respectively.

The four excelling schools were both given certificates of participation, assorted hampers and student mattresses as their awards.

Gracing the occasion, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr Akwanuasah Gyima, expressed delight at the high level of intellect displayed by the contestants on the constitution during the quiz.

He applauded the teachers for a good job done and implored the students to inculcate the spirit of discipline and nationalism in their activities.

Mr Tweneboah Kodua, the Municipal Director of NCCE, on his part, expressed hope that the exercise will be made an annual affair.

He was full of praise for the sponsors of the exercise and called for their support in subsequent exercises.

The well-attended programme climaxed a month-long exercise intended to popularise the reading and understanding of the constitution among residents in the municipality by the commission.

It saw officials of the NCCE distribute copies of the constitution to the populace and also visit schools in the municipality to educate them on the country's top most law document.

The NCCE is the constitutionally mandated body to carry out civic education on the rights and responsibilities of the citizenry as enshrined in the constitution of the land.