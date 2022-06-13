A-Plus declares support for Afia Schwarzenegger after Wontumi’s suit over sex allegation

13.06.2022 LISTEN

A-plus, a musician and an entertainment analyst, has disclosed his support for Afia Schwarzenegger over her court case against Chairman Wontumi, the owner of the Wontumi group of companies.

Speaking on United Showbiz on Accra-based UTV, on Saturday, June 13, 2022, A-plus asserted that his reason for supporting Afia Schwarzenegger is that Ghana as a country has not been fair to her.

According to him, when Afia Schwarzenegger’s former husband released her naked video, no one spoke about it, and the man was made to walk freely without being arrested.

He added that he is not afraid to say Afia Schwarzenegger is wrong, as people may think but only believes Ghanaians are never fair to the TV host and actress.

"I support Afia because this country called Ghana has not been fair to her. Yes, not because I have something against Chairman Wontumi... got married to a useless man, and when she left him, he took a phone to record a naked video of her. We didn't arrest him but left him to walk freely. When I say I support her, people claim I am afraid of her. Who is she? I am not afraid of her,” A Plus explained.

In furtherance, Kwame A-plus argued that the case between the Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party and the socialite Afia Schwarzenegger is not worth a court case.

“…Afia claims she had an affair with the Chairman, adding that he flatulates when they are making love. I would say it is normal, it is possible. This is not a case we must extend to court," he said.

Afia Schwarzenegger was seen in a video posted by herself on her Instagram account throwing insults at media personality, Delay, after she was employed by Chairman Wontumi.

Afia then added that he had a sexual relationship with Chairman Wontumi and, as a result, she could not stoop to the level of working for her ex-lover.

Days after this video, Chairman Wontumi sued her for defamation of character upon the advice of lawyer Maurice Ampaw, a private legal practitioner.