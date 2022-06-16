Kpikpira Daan plant trees to mark Green Ghana Day

The Divisional Chief of Kpikpira in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region, Naba DanZuur II, on Friday led some residents of Kpikpira community and Tempane to plant 20,000 trees provided by World Vision in his community.

The tree planting exercise was part of the “Green Ghana Project” to plant 20 million trees across the country.

Speaking at a Durbar organised by World Vision, Bawku West cluster to mark the green ghana day, the chief commended government for initiating the tree planting exercise to help restore the degraded farmlands and other vegetation cover destroyed by human activities.

Naba DanZuur II, pledged to ensure that all the trees planted were protected to grow.

He underscored the need for all Ghanaians to embrace the project, own it and sustain it.

He stated that his outfit would ensure effective coordination and monitoring of institutions and persons who participated in the exercise to ensure that the trees flourish.

"My house have trees around and I would each and everyone in my traditional area to have same to improve the vegetational cover in the area," Naba Danzuur II.

The Manager of World Vision, Bawku West Cluster, Mr Rexford Bugre Ayamdor, said his outfit together with the Department of Agricultural has released 20,000 seedlings for planting as part of their regreening Ghana project.

He advised residents not to just plant the trees for ceremony sake but to make sure they survive to become trees.

Mr Jamal-deen, urged residents and Schools to encourage and support young generations to love forests and take care of trees to improve the environment for posterity.

The celebrations were also an opportunity for students to present poems, songs and drama on the dangers of deforestation on the environment and the benefits of planting trees, protecting and conserving forests.