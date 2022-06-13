Calm restored at Islamic SHS; investigations underway – Police

The Ghana Police Service (SHS) says it has managed to restore calm at the Islamic Senior High School located at Abrepo, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

This is contained in a press release issued this afternoon after the protest by students over continuous knockdowns by speeding vehicles on the road leading to campus.

Unhappy with the recurring knockdowns, some students of the Islamic Senior High School took matters into their hands and took to the streets where they blocked the road leading to the school.

After the tear gas incident, the Police say calm has now been restored with investigations also underway.

“The Police managed to disperse the rioting students and calm has since been restored.

“Some students and some police officers have been taken to the hospital for medical attention,” parts of a release signed by DCOP Kwesi Ofori have said.

It adds, “The Inspector-General of Police is proceeding to Kumasi for a first-hand assessment of the situation.

“The Police have commenced an investigation into the incident and further developments will be communicated.”

Today’s incident has left parents of the students worried and fearing for the lives of their children.

Many are currently gathered in front of the entrance of the school demanding to see their children.

Below is a copy of the Ghana Police statement on the incident.