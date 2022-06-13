A/R: Parents cry after Police use tear gas on demonstrating Islamic SHS students

Hundreds of parents of students of Islamic Senior High School (SHS) in Kumasi are currently wailing at the entrance of the school demanding to see their children.

Some students of the school today embarked on a demonstration to protest over regular knockdowns by vehicles.

The latest incident was on last Friday when a teacher was knocked down by a speeding vehicle, taking the toll to eight in recent months. The matter compelled the students to protest on campus.

The Police were called in to restore calm but reportedly escalated issues by firing tear gas. Many students collapsed with some 25 of the students needing urgent medical care.

Scores of parents have trooped to the school demanding to see their children.

One father who cried uncontrollably said he fears his daughter may have been killed by rubber bullets allegedly shot by the Police.

“Perhaps my daughter will die. If she dies then the Ghana Police may have to kill me. My worry is that this is the Ghana Police. These are the people we expect to protect us.

“These are students and they can’t control them and they have to shoot and use tear gas. I can’t find my daughter, I have been to many places and I can’t find them,” the man said while crying.

Reports gathered indicate that many students were left unconscious after the tear gas incident with others complaining of severe pains.