Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Calls On The World To Unite In Addressing Universal Connectivity

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Hon. Ursula Owusu- Ekuful has urged the world to deepen solidarity in its quest to ensure universal connectivity. According to her this would not only help connect the unconnected but also enhance digital transformation that would help save lives, especially in cases of emergency crises.

Hon. Owusu-Ekuful was speaking at a high-level discussion session on the UN Global Digital Impact being held as part of scheduled activities for the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) which is currently ongoing in Kigali, Rwanda, and is scheduled to end on the 16th of June 2022. The event is being organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) under the theme “Connecting the Unconnected for Sustainable Development”.

She indicated that it is prudent and imperative for stakeholders to unite, that is, work together since the world is interconnected. She also stated that no country or continent can solve its challenges alone otherwise universal connectivity cannot be achieved.

In her remarks, she said, “it is a shared responsibility involving all stakeholders: governments, the private sector, civil society, academia, business, SMEs and youth among others.”

The session which was moderated by Yu Ping Chan, Senior Programme Officer, UN Office of Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology had other speakers from South Africa, Lithuania, Mexico, Burkina Faso, Nepal and ITU Sector Members, including Microsoft, ATU, SAMENA, GSOA, A4AI.

About the UN Global Digital Compact

The Global Digital Compact is expected to “outline shared principles for an open, free and secure digital future for all”. The Common Agenda Report suggests issues that it might cover, including ensuring digital connectivity, avoiding Internet fragmentation, providing people with options as to how their data is used, application of human rights online, and promoting a trustworthy Internet by introducing accountability criteria for discrimination and misleading content.

Issued by the National Communications Authority: