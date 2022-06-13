Anti-LGBT bill: Parliamentary Committee arrives in London to hold talks with UK Parliament

A delegation from Ghana’s Parliamentary Committee of Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is currently in London to hold talks with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) on the anti-gay.

Amid pressure for the committee to fast-track processes on the anti-LGTBT bill, a four-member delegation led by Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi who is the Chairman of the committee has made the trip to have an engagement with the UK Parliament.

The delegation departed from Ghana on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Speaking to Star Morning today, Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini said Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi is behind the invitation of the Parliamentary Committee of Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to London.

“This invitation was actually as a result of request made by Chairman of the Committee to the UK Parliament and other Parliaments, especially in Europe. I just wonder why the Chairman of the Committee who claim he does not have funds, he does not have money to fast track the process of considering the bill will want to spend the funds that he thinks he does not have for his Committee members to tour Europe on this matter,” Alhassan Suhuyini told Starr FM.

The opposition MP continued, “Let me be clear on our minds that this is about Ghanaians values, it is about Africa values so really what are we going to learn that will impact this bill from a community that is battling with this issue?... But in some cases they are not even battling it, let me be straightforward. They have not embrace it and we are saying that we don’t want to embrace it.”

The anti-gay bill presented to Parliament as Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ sexual relationships and associations.

The Minority has warned that if work on the bill is not concluded, it will not partake in the passage of any other bill.