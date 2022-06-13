 C/R: Woman found dead hanging in a kitchen at Mfantseman

A woman’s dead body has been uncovered hanging in a kitchen at Abeadze Kyeakor in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The woman identified as Maame Efua is suspected to have been killed and hanged by her murderer.

Some of her neighbours narrate that they have been looking for the whereabouts of the 39-year-old after she was not seen for days.

Checks reveal that she went missing for five days before her body was uncovered in the kitchen already decomposing.

While it is unknown whether she was murdered, many suspect foul play since the kitchen door was locked from the outside and all windows also locked.

It was the bad smell from the kitchen that led people to break in to find her dead body handing.

Maame Efua, the deceased in the run-up to her disappearance, reportedly visited a prayer camp to seek help because she was not feeling well,

The Assembly Member of Abeadze Kyeakor Electoral Area, Hon. Abraham Ashun in an engagement with the media said this is the first time such an incident has happened in the Abeadze Kyeakor Community.

He confirmed that the incident has been reported to the Abeadze Domenase Police Command for an investigation to ascertain the actual cause of death.