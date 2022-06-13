UG reiterates electronic card usage and regulations

The University of Ghana has restated to the public its regulations surrounding the use of the electronic card (e-card) as an entry access to the school at majority of its entries.

In a statement dated June 12 and signed by the registrar, Emelia Agyei-Mensah, it said that the e-cards are not transferable and can only be used for the vehicles they have been issued on.

It emphasized that its designated personnel will strictly enforce the use and access of the e-card by users.

The statement comes after reggae/dancehall artiste, Samini called out security personnel who disallowed him from entering the university as his vehicle was not registered with its own e-card.

Samini was lambasted by social media users who felt he was feeling entitled as a result of his celebrity status and did not want to be responsible enough.

Samini has since deleted the post and apologized to the security personnel who was doing his job.